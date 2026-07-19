YouTuber attacked over videos on Mohanlal

KOCHI: YouTuber Aju Alex, popularly known as ‘Chekuthan’, was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Kochi after they accused him of posting videos insulting actor Mohanlal and his fans, the police said.

According to the FIR registered by the Kalamassery police, the incident occurred around 11.30 pm on July 16 near a food outlet at the Edappally Toll Junction. Aju told the police that he and a friend had stepped out after having food when they were confronted by five men who arrived in a car.

The complainant alleged that one of the assailants identified himself as a Mohanlal fan and questioned him over videos critical of the actor. The men allegedly dragged him by his shirt and punched him on the left side of his neck. He further alleged that they threatened him again after he sought treatment at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital.

The police said Aju sustained injuries to his neck and jaw and required medical treatment. A case has been registered against five unidentified persons under various provisions of the BNS, including voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and unlawful assembly. The probe is under way to identify and apprehend the accused.