Operation Toofan pushes Ernakulam drug trade further underground

KOCHI: Trusted customers, frequently altered mobile phones, rotating couriers and small supply groups have replaced open street-level drug dealing in Ernakulam as syndicates adapt to the state police’s relentless crackdown under Operation Toofan, turning the once-visible trade into a secretive and constantly changing underground operation.

Since the launch of the operation, field visits by TNIE to migrant-worker hubs in Perumbavoor, Aluva, Angamaly and parts of Kochi, coupled with conversations with migrant workers and senior police officers, indicate that traffickers have moved away from conventional street-level peddling and taken to small, independent groups handling specific roles in the supply chain.

“If somebody asks for drugs, the first question is who sent him. They don’t deal with unknown people anymore. They are concerned that every new customer could be a cop,” said Sanjay Nayak, a 30-year-old construction worker from Odisha.

A senior officer said organised syndicates have become increasingly decentralised, with members handling only specific tasks.

“Every member performs only a specific role. One person identifies customers, another coordinates the supply, another transports the narcotics, while others handle communication. This limits the information available if any one person is arrested,” the officer said.

A factory worker from Assam, Rafiqul Islam, said Operation Toofan has changed the structure of the trade. “Earlier, everyone knew who the peddler was. One person supplied many workers. Now different people handle different groups. Even if police catch one person, he doesn’t know much about the others,” he said.