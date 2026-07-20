Two assault petrol pump manager after dispute over Rs 100 payment in Kochi

KOCHI: Mattancherry police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly assaulting the manager of a petrol pump at Chullickal after a dispute over a payment of Rs 100 for petrol.

According to the FIR registered on Saturday, the incident occurred around 4 pm on July 13 at Kumar Pump.

The accused allegedly arrived on a motorcycle, filled petrol worth Rs 100, and then objected when the complainant, Vishnu Vinod, 26, processed the payment using the bank card he took from them after they allegedly failed to pay. Police have identified one of the accused, Nithin, a resident of Mattancherry.

Police said the argument escalated into an assault. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the BNS. An investigation is under way.