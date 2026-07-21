International drug trafficking network busted, two links arrested from Kochi

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has busted an alleged international Tramadol trafficking network with the arrest of two key suspects from Kochi in connection with an attempt to divert 12 crore high-strength Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets to Libya.

The two suspects were arrested from Edappally on Sunday as part of Operation Vajra, launched by the CBN to prevent the alleged illegal trafficking and diversion of the export consignment.

The arrested suspects are Umesh Kumar, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, and Firdous, a native of Malappuram. Another accused, the director of a Bengaluru-based firm, was arrested in Bengaluru.

All three have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The consignment, comprising 120 million (12 crore) Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets weighing around 30 metric tonnes (30,000 kg), was seized from a warehouse in Delhi. Sources said the consignment has a black-market value of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

According to the CBN, the shipment was declared for export to Guinea-Bissau, but preliminary investigation indicated that it appeared to be intended for diversion to Libya.

Tramadol is a prescription opioid painkiller used to treat moderate to severe pain. However, high-strength Tramadol has been illegally abused in conflict zones to suppress pain, fatigue and fear among fighters, earning it the nickname “fighter drug”.

The operation was carried out by preventive teams of the CBN, Gwalior, between July 10 and 20 across Bengaluru, Delhi and Kochi, with coordination from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence units in Bengaluru and Kochi and other agencies.

The fighter drug

Tramadol is a prescription opioid painkiller used to treat moderate to severe pain. However, high-strength Tramadol has been illegally abused in conflict zones to suppress pain, fatigue and fear among fighters, earning it the nickname “fighter drug”