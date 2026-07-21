Kochi hotel owner booked for attacking chef with knife after dispute over fish fry

KOCHI: A hotel owner has been booked for allegedly attacking a chef with a kitchen knife following an argument over the quality of a fish fry served at a hotel in Karukutty near Angamaly.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Sunday at Meenvilasam Hotel, where the accused, one of the hotel's four partners, had arrived for dinner. After tasting the fish fry, he allegedly complained that it was tasteless and lacked salt, leading to a heated argument with the chef. During the argument, the chef reportedly told the owner that the hotel's freezer had been malfunctioning for some time and had not been repaired despite repeated requests.

According to the police, the chef later walked into the kitchen, following which the accused entered the kitchen, grabbed him by the shirt and allegedly attacked him with a kitchen knife, causing a deep cut on his hand. He also allegedly assaulted the victim using a ladle. The injured chef was admitted to hospital and was discharged after treatment.

Angamaly police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused is one of the four partners of the hotel, all of whom are natives of Malappuram. Further investigation is underway.