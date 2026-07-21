Kothamangalam bus stand set for refurb; stakeholders await clarity

KOCHI: The decades-old Kothamangalam municipal bus stand is set for redevelopment, with the municipality initiating the process to construct a new bus stand complex. With the project in the early planning stage, officials, traders and transport workers are awaiting procedural clarity.

The renovation was proposed in the municipality’s annual plan for 2026-27. The budget presented in March allocated Rs 6 crore for demolishing the old building and constructing a new one. As part of the process, the civic body has accepted quotations for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR), which would determine the project’s final design and implementation.

Kothamangalam serves as an important gateway between Ernakulam and the high ranges of Idukki. The town has three bus terminals: the municipal (market) bus stand, the high range bus stand near the Civil Station, and the adjacent KSRTC bus stand.