One eatery shut, six water samples collected during food safety drive in Kochi.

KOCHI: A joint inspection led by the Health Department on Monday uncovered multiple hygiene violations at hotels, wayside eateries and food outlets in Kochi, resulting in the closure of one establishment, collection of drinking water samples from six outlets and imposition of a total fine of Rs 6,000 on two food joints.

The inspection, conducted in Kaloor and Kadavanthra, was part of an intensified drive to ensure food and beverage hygiene and prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

The Health Department carried out the operation in coordination with the Food Safety Department, Kochi Corporation’s Health Wing and the City Police.

Officials inspected eight food establishments during the evening drive. Drinking water samples were collected from six outlets that failed to produce valid water quality test reports and sent for laboratory analysis.

One eatery was ordered to close after officials found the absence of a health card for food handlers, outdated and unfit food items, and failure to produce a drinking water quality report.

Two other establishments were fined Rs 6,000 for hygiene-related lapses.

As part of the campaign, the Health Department also displayed posters detailing mandatory hygiene guidelines for food establishments.

District Medical Officer (Health) Dr Shahirsha said similar inspections would continue in other parts of the district in the coming days.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those handling food in a manner that could lead to the spread of communicable diseases and urged all food establishments to strictly comply with the prescribed food safety and hygiene norms.