36 illegal bike taxis booked in Kochi; Rs 1.18 lakh fine imposed

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) booked 36 privately registered two-wheelers for illegally operating as bike taxis through apps such as Rapido and Uber in Ernakulam, during a special enforcement drive on Tuesday. A total fine of Rs 1.18 lakh was also imposed.

The inspection, carried out in Ernakulam, Kakkanad, Kalamassery and Infopark areas found that private vehicles were transporting passengers without permits required for commercial operations. Of the 36 vehicles, 32 were operating through Rapido and four through Uber, said MVD officials.

Privately registered vehicles cannot be legally used for commercial passenger services, the MVD said, adding that owners intending to operate such services must convert the registration category and obtain necessary permits.