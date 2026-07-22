Drinking water shortage hits Kochi, Cheranalloor panchayat

KOCHI: Several parts of the city are grappling with an acute shortage of drinking water. On Tuesday, members of the residents’ associations from areas like Ayyappankavu, SRM Road, Chittoor Road and Kannachamthodu staged a dharna in front of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) office, demanding immediate resolution of the issue.

Sujith, a member of the Nanma Residents’ Association, said there are areas where taps went dry for more than a month.

“But the KWA authorities have been unable to provide us with a satisfactory answer for the reason behind the drinking water shortage,” he said.

Among the other areas affected are Elamakkara, Makaparamba, Peeliyat, Nikarthil, Vaduthala, Pachalam, Cheranalloor panchayat, TD Road, Ravipuram, and Ernakulam South.

“Water supply remains fully disrupted in many places, and in some places, water is being supplied only at low pressure,” Sujith pointed out.