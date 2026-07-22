Driven by passenger demand, Kochi Metro to run additional trains from July 22

KOCHI: In response to the consistent increase in daily passenger ridership over the past three months, the Kochi Metro has decided to enhance train frequency during peak hours to provide faster, more convenient and comfortable travel for commuters.

With effect from Wednesday, metro trains will operate at an increased frequency of one train every 6 minutes and 45 seconds during peak hours on weekdays (Monday to Saturday). The revised peak-hour schedule will be followed between 8am and 10am and later between 4pm and 7pm.

“To support the enhanced frequency, eight additional train trips will be operated during these peak periods every weekday,” a Kochi Metro statement read.