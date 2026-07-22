Driven by passenger demand, Kochi Metro to run additional trains from July 22

KOCHI: In response to the consistent increase in daily passenger ridership over the past three months, the Kochi Metro has decided to enhance train frequency during peak hours to provide faster, more convenient and comfortable travel for commuters.
With effect from Wednesday, metro trains will operate at an increased frequency of one train every 6 minutes and 45 seconds during peak hours on weekdays (Monday to Saturday). The revised peak-hour schedule will be followed between 8am and 10am and later between 4pm and 7pm.
“To support the enhanced frequency, eight additional train trips will be operated during these peak periods every weekday,” a Kochi Metro statement read.
The move follows a sustained surge in demand for metro in recent months. In April, the Kochi Metro logged 28,07,042 passengers. This number rose to 33,73,812 in May and hovered above the 31,000-mark in the previous month (31,27,578).
The revised schedule is expected to significantly reduce waiting time, ease crowding during rush hours, and provide a smoother travel experience.
The additional services will be introduced on a trial basis for three months, after which the Kochi Metro will review the operational performance and passenger response before taking a decision on continuing with the arrangement.
In February this year, the Kochi Metro night schedule was extended from 10.30pm to 11pm. The last services from Aluva and Tripunithura stations now depart at 11pm. Currently, metro services start at 6am on weekdays and at 7.30am on Sundays.