Operation Southern Readiness training programme continues at naval base

KOCHI: A dramatic water survival demonstration at INS Garuda on Tuesday highlighted the Indian Navy’s focus on building inter-operability among partner navies as Operation Southern Readiness 26-2, a four-day multinational maritime security engagement, continued at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi.

Hosted under the Indian Navy-led Combined Task Force 154 (CTF 154) in partnership with the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), the exercise has brought together 254 participants from 26 countries, supported by 74 facilitators, four international organisations and subject matter experts.

The highlight of the second day was a demonstration at the Navy’s water survival training facility, established in August 2013 after a review of a 2003 Sea King helicopter accident underscored the need for specialised escape and survival training following ditching at sea.