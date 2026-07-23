Pontoon upgrade to help KSINC turn the tide in Marine Drive operations

KOCHI: Looking to spruce up services from its Marine Drive jetty, which has been losing ground to the water metro and private operators, the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) is set to install a pontoon, or more commonly, a floating jetty.

The move is also a measure, officials said, to combat the persistent silt accumulation near the jetty, which has disrupted several services in recent months. “The project has been allocated `1.95 crore and work is expected to begin in August,” a senior KSINC official said.

The pontoon, which rises and falls with changing water levels, also negates the interruptions caused by tidal variations.

“It provides a more reliable berthing facility for KSINC vessels,” the official said. The upgrade comes at a time when KSINC is seeking to strengthen its presence on Kochi’s increasingly competitive waterfront.

The Marine Drive jetty, once a key boarding point for tourist and leisure cruises, now faces stiff competition from the water metro.

“We can no longer afford delays or cancellations. And the silt accumulation along the waterfront was making seamless operations difficult. The new floating jetty, therefore, is a big boon,” the official pointed out.

The infrastructure boost forms part of KSINC’s broader efforts to reposition itself as a stronger player in Kerala’s water tourism sector.

Earlier this month, TNIE had reported how the corporation intends to expand its footprint in the city with an additional jetty on Foreshore Road.

This `7.4-crore, two-storey terminal and the incoming 150-pax vessel, Symphony, are expected to turn the tide for KSINC in its golden jubilee year.