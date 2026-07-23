SIT to probe interstate organ trafficking racket launched in Kochi

KOCHI: The state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate an alleged organ trafficking and forged document racket unearthed in Ernakulam district, citing indications of an organised network with possible interstate and international links.

The SIT will probe cases registered at Kuthiyathode, Vadakkekkara and Ambalamedu police stations and examine all aspects of the alleged operation.

According to the government order issued on July 20, the investigation has so far revealed that the alleged kingpin of the racket forged recommendation letters purportedly from MPs and MLAs, as well as village offices, marriage certificates and SSLC records to facilitate organ donations. Investigators have alleged that around Rs 15 lakh was collected for each organ transplant, of which approximately `10 lakh was paid to the donor while the remaining amount was retained by intermediaries. Raids have also been conducted at institutions suspected of preparing forged documents, and records have been seized.

The order further states that the probe found a woman from Vadakkekkara allegedly arranged for a donor from Kasaragod in return for `10 lakh. Authorities have also alleged that a transplant was carried out using forged documents and specialised coaching provided to donors, despite the High Court declining permission in the case.

The government noted that the racket is suspected to have exploited medical tourism by bringing foreign patients to India while luring economically vulnerable individuals into becoming organ donors.

The SIT will function under the direct supervision of Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Sudarshan K S.