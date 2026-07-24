Kochi’s clogged waterways affect ferry, cruise operations

KOCHI: The persistent siltation in Kochi’s waterways has come to plague the operations of several inland navigation agencies, most notably the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) and the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC).

A SWTD official said the department was unable to sustain its Kochi-Vaikom service after vessels repeatedly ran aground on poorly dredged stretches. “The dredging was not proper. There were grounding issues, and we were taking a risk operating the service,” he said. “Ultimately, we had to pull our tourism boat Indira from Kochi’s waters.”

The same has since been redeployed to Alappuzha, where it now operates the department’s Kuttanad safari package. “The move has turned out to be a big boon for us,” the official highlighted. Indeed, the vessel raked in around `25 lakh in revenue in just two months.

Buoyed by this, SWTD is considering deploying their upcoming six solar boats in Alappuzha, instead of Kochi. “Though we are also considering Kadamakkudy for potential deployment, Alappuzha is the frontrunner. After all, everything hinges on navigability,” the official said.

Meanwhile, KSINC, which operates sea and backwater cruises in Kochi, has also been forced to adapt.

“Dredging activities in Kochi remain confined to navy and shipping channels. Despite being the face of Kochi, the Marine Drive waterfront is debilitated with silt accumulation, and vessel operations from here are rendered difficult, especially during low tide,” a KSINC official said.

This was one of the primary reasons that prompted the agency to construct a new jetty along the city’s southern waterfront, where regular dredging undertaken for naval and crude oil mother barges ensures better navigability.