Police book 100 over Kochi event backing CJP protest; rapper Vedan's manager among accused

KOCHI: Police have registered a case in connection with an event held in Kochi in support of the CJP-led protest in New Delhi against alleged irregularities in various competitive examinations, including NEET, and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The case was registered by the Ernakulam Town South police over the event held at Panampilly Nagar on July 22. Rapper Vedan had attended the programme.

Police booked Vedan's manager, Vignesh, along with 99 others known to him, alleging that the organisers conducted the event without obtaining prior permission from the police.

According to police, the case was registered for allegedly holding the public event without obtaining prior police permission. Further investigation is underway.