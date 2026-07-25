Metro’s Phase-II may redraw Kochi’s urban realty map

KOCHI: Kochi Metro’s upcoming Phase 2 corridor to Kakkanad, connecting Infopark and SmartCity with the existing metro network, will do more than cut travel time, according to Edward George P, president of the Kochi chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI).
“The development could reshape the city’s urban realty map, that is where we live, work and invest, over the next five years,” said Edward, who is also MD of Imperial Homes, a constituent of CREDAI Kochi.
According to property consultant Cushman & Wakefield, suburban office markets accounted for 60% of the city’s office leasing in the first quarter of 2026, while nearly 1.46 million sqft of new office space is expected to come up by 2028, mostly in suburban areas. “The metro extension is expected to strengthen connectivity between the IT hubs and the city’s core,” their report reads.
Edward said the biggest impact will not be on already-expensive localities, but on neighbourhoods still relatively undervalued. “Premium locations have already reached a certain level. Emerging areas have much more room for appreciation,” he said.
The Metro Phase 2 could also alter Kochi’s residential geography, as seamless connectivity to Infopark could encourage professionals to move farther away without compromising on commute time.
“As connectivity improves, residential development will gradually move into suburbs. Areas along the metro corridor that are on the city’s fringes today, like say Pathadipalam, Muttom, Ambattukavu, could emerge as preferred residential destinations.”
The shift will be accompanied by growing commercial activity around metro stations, developers said. Higher commuter footfall is expected to attract retail outlets, offices, restaurants and other businesses, creating new commercial clusters along the corridor.
Edward said the expected impact would be more pronounced than that of the first metro phase, which improved east-west connectivity but did not directly serve the city’s largest employment and residential hub (Kakkanad).
‘MG Road won’t lose prominence’
CREDAI does not expect Kochi’s traditional business district, aka MG Road and nearby areas, to lose prominence even after Phase 2 operations begin.
“MG Road will remain the preferred address for premium office spaces. National and multinational companies still value its location and ecosystem. Metro expansion will create new business hubs, not replace existing ones,” Edward said.
The broader market appears to be moving in the same direction. Cushman & Wakefield reported an 18% quarter-on-quarter rise in office leasing between January and March 2026, with suburban locations also accounting for the majority of new residential launches during the period.
Metro stn area devpt
The shift will be accompanied by growing commercial activity around metro stations, developers said
Higher footfall is expected to attract retail outlets, offices, and other businesses, creating new commercial clusters along the corridor