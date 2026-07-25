Metro’s Phase-II may redraw Kochi’s urban realty map

KOCHI: Kochi Metro’s upcoming Phase 2 corridor to Kakkanad, connecting Infopark and SmartCity with the existing metro network, will do more than cut travel time, according to Edward George P, president of the Kochi chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI).

“The development could reshape the city’s urban realty map, that is where we live, work and invest, over the next five years,” said Edward, who is also MD of Imperial Homes, a constituent of CREDAI Kochi.

According to property consultant Cushman & Wakefield, suburban office markets accounted for 60% of the city’s office leasing in the first quarter of 2026, while nearly 1.46 million sqft of new office space is expected to come up by 2028, mostly in suburban areas. “The metro extension is expected to strengthen connectivity between the IT hubs and the city’s core,” their report reads.

Edward said the biggest impact will not be on already-expensive localities, but on neighbourhoods still relatively undervalued. “Premium locations have already reached a certain level. Emerging areas have much more room for appreciation,” he said.

The Metro Phase 2 could also alter Kochi’s residential geography, as seamless connectivity to Infopark could encourage professionals to move farther away without compromising on commute time.

“As connectivity improves, residential development will gradually move into suburbs. Areas along the metro corridor that are on the city’s fringes today, like say Pathadipalam, Muttom, Ambattukavu, could emerge as preferred residential destinations.”