Overcome hurdles to leave mark in every field: CM V D Satheesan

KOCHI: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday called upon women to overcome adversities and make their mark in every field. He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Janani 2026’, organised by the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation as part of the 11th memorial year celebrations of Bharat Ratna and former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, at St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam.
He said society has started including women in areas and initiatives that were traditionally focused only on men, describing the change as a sign of progress. “In the past, medicines, food and many other products and services were designed primarily with men in mind. Women-specific health conditions and dietary requirements were not given adequate consideration. The situation has changed, and women are now coming forward and excelling in every field,” he said.
“Girls are leading in the field of education in Kerala. At any prestigious college in India, talented Malayali girls are excelling in various fields,” he said.
Panel discussions and cultural programmes across five sessions titled Motherhood, Nayika, Seva, Shakthi and Vishwadeepthi were held during the event, which also featured a musical performance by Amritha Rajan and a women’s kalaripayattu demonstration led by Raga Shankar.
Women honoured
At the function, a number of women were honoured for their contributions to society and the nation. They included Dr Tessy Thomas (aerospace engineer), Mallika Sukumaran (actor), Anju Bobby George (sportsperson), Sara George Muthoot (educationist), Beena Kannan (businesswoman), Anooja Basheer (co-founder, FlexiCloud.in), Latha K (chef), Major General Lisamma P V (ADG-Military Nursing Services), Dr Roopa Mathew (Doctor), Uthara Ramakrishnan (founder & MD, Artha Financial Services), Seena Tony Jose (journalist), Amritha Rajan (singer), Uma Preman (social worker) and Anju Bist (social entrepreneur).