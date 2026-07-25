Overcome hurdles to leave mark in every field: CM V D Satheesan

KOCHI: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday called upon women to overcome adversities and make their mark in every field. He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Janani 2026’, organised by the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation as part of the 11th memorial year celebrations of Bharat Ratna and former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, at St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam.

He said society has started including women in areas and initiatives that were traditionally focused only on men, describing the change as a sign of progress. “In the past, medicines, food and many other products and services were designed primarily with men in mind. Women-specific health conditions and dietary requirements were not given adequate consideration. The situation has changed, and women are now coming forward and excelling in every field,” he said.

“Girls are leading in the field of education in Kerala. At any prestigious college in India, talented Malayali girls are excelling in various fields,” he said.