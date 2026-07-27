Implementing agency, takeover of projects top Kochi Corporation's Smart City agenda

KOCHI: With the tenure of the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) having ended this year, Kochi corporation is set to discuss an alternative implementation mechanism for the ‘Complete Smart City’ project proposed in the 2026-27 budget. The govt had allocated Rs 20 crore for the preparation of the project document and the initial activities.

“The CSML was a special purpose vehicle (SPV) constituted for the implementation of several development projects in the city. With the tenure ending, the projects have been handed over to Kochi corporation. The council will discuss an alternative to carry out the projects, including the maintenance of roads, streetlights, parks, etc.,” said M G Aristottil, a member of the corporation’s finance standing committee.

The council will take up the matter in its meeting scheduled for Monday. “The issue of adopting an alternative mechanism suitable to the current situation for the effective implementation of the ‘Complete Smart City’ project announced in the budget is brought to the notice of the council for its information and consideration,” stated the agenda.

It has also suggested designating Kochi corporation as the nodal agency for the implementation of the project, establishing a separate project management unit (PMU). This will include experts in the fields of urban planning, engineering, finance, and information technology, with the assistance of KITCO, KILA, Kerala State IT Mission, or similar government technical agencies for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) and in other technical matters. Besides, a steering committee is suggested to be formed with the mayor as chairperson and the secretary as convener to oversee and coordinate the project.