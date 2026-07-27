Two minor girls reported missing in Aluva

KOCHI: Two minor girls were reported missing in separate incidents under the Aluva police limits on Saturday, prompting searches by the Aluva West and Edathala police.

In the first incident, a 12-year-old went missing on Saturday night.

According to the Aluva West police, the girl left her house around 8.30 pm, telling her family that she was going to a friend’s house to borrow a textbook. When she failed to return home, her family lodged a complaint, following which a missing person case was registered and an investigation launched.

Police said efforts are under way to trace the child.

The other case related to a 16-year-old girl from Kollam, who is a student of an Arabic college in Edathala.

Police said the institution alerted them after the student could not be located.

Preliminary investigation revealed that she had left the campus and travelled to Aluva town before reaching the railway station.

A police team has been dispatched to continue the search. Authorities are also probing all possible angles in the case. She was reportedly a POCSO case survivor.