Four years after migrant labourer’s death in Kochi, family struggles to stay afloat

“I was desolate and felt wobbles in my heart after hearing the news. The incident occurred when my elder son Rudra, 16, had passed Class 8. He was unable to attend school and started working to support me. My younger son was just two years old and the girls were six and eight years of age. Later, my family members advised me to shift to Bhubaneswar to raise the kids. The younger three attend school, while I and my elder son go to work. He earns Rs 2,000 per month working at a two-wheeler workshop, while I work as a construction worker for a daily wage of Rs 500,” Babbi tells TNIE.

Frail and unable to endure the stress daily, she works for 15 days a month on an average.

“We live at Champa Pokhari but have to pay a rent of Rs 4,000 per month. Some days, we go to bed on an empty stomach. It pains, but I am forced to rough up my children when they ask for new clothes. People say we will get the compensation. My health has been ruined and I want to return to the village and lead a peaceful life, if we get a compensation,” she says.