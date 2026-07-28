Minor alleges assault by four schoolmates in Kochi

KOCHI: A 16-year-old student has lodged a police complaint on Monday alleging that he was assaulted by four fellow students near Bright School at Valakom in Ernakulam following a previous verbal altercation.

Based on the complaint, the Muvattupuzha police have registered a case against the four students under various sections of BNS.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 4.30 pm on July 17 in a lane near Bright School, close to St Stephen HSS, Valakom.

The complainant alleged that the students stopped him on the way, verbally abused him and physically assaulted him by punching on his face and kicking in stomach. He further alleged that the four of them threatened him while he was leaving the spot. The police have identified the students, all natives of Valakom.