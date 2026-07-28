Plan fund cut sparks uproar in Kochi corporation; Congress rejects LDF’s revision demand

KOCHI: A huge reduction in the plan allocation for Kochi corporation — around Rs 110 crore — in the state budget for financial year 2026-27 led to an uproar by the CPM-led opposition in the council on Monday.

A resolution moved by LDF councillors K J Basil and Elizabeth Teacher, demanding the state government revise the reduced plan fund allocation, sparked a debate. However, it was rejected by the Congress-led council. The resolution was moved after the development fund was reduced to Rs 23.67 crore from Rs 133.34 crore, resulting in a reduction of Rs 109.67 crore from last year.

“The matter should not be politicised. Rs 23.67 crore is not enough to carry out the development projects in the city, and it will affect all 76 divisions in the local body. The state government’s reduction in the plan allocation must be reversed. It is incorrect to claim that the loss can simply be compensated through the finance commission grant,” said V A Sreejith, the leader of the opposition.

At the same time, Mayor V K Minimol argued that with Union government grants yet to be received, the corporation would be able to maintain a balance.

“We expect to receive around Rs 168 crore in grants. Transport and waterlogging are our top priorities. The amount we receive will be utilised to resolve such issues, and Rs 50 lakh will be allocated to all divisions for the same,” she said.