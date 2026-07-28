Three held for assaulting youths in Thrikkakara

KOCHI: Thrikkakara police on Sunday arrested three persons accused of assaulting three youths at NGO Quarters junction in Kakkanad in the early hours of the day. The accused were apprehended while returning from Kozhikode, where they had allegedly gone after the incident.

The arrested have been identified as Shefin of Kalamassery, Fahad of Pookkattupady, and Videesh, who is from Kozhikode. According to the police, Shefin, the first accused, is trained in martial arts. Investigators are examining all aspects of the assault. The first and second accused have previous criminal records and are suspected to be associates of gangsters.

The incident occurred around 2 am after a verbal altercation between the occupants of a car and three youths walking along the road escalated into violence. The accused allegedly assaulted the victims before fleeing the scene.

The injured were identified as Muhammed Shafi, Nizam and Praveen Kumar, all residents of Vazhakkala. One of them suffered critical head injuries and is under treatment.

Thrikkakara police then launched an investigation, analysing CCTV footage and other evidence.

Verbal row turned violent

The incident occurred around 2 am after a verbal altercation between the occupants of a car and three youths walking along the road escalated into violence