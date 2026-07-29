12-year-old Kerala girl missing from Aluva traced to Pune with 26-year-old Kollam man

KOCHI: A 12-year-old girl, who went missing from Aluva on Saturday night, has been traced to Pune in Maharashtra, four days after her disappearance.

According to Aluva West police, the girl was found at Pune railway station with her friend Abhijith, 26, a native of Kollam. The search was carried out by Aluva police team with assistance of the Railway police.

The girl had left her house around 8.30pm on Saturday, on the pretext of going to a friend’s house to borrow a textbook. When she did not return, her family lodged a complaint, following which the police registered a missing person case and launched an investigation.

Initial probe revealed that the girl had travelled with a friend. Investigators then traced the friend by tracking his phone, which ultimately led them to the girl in Pune. Aluva police have since left Pune with the child and are bringing her back to Kerala. They are yet to record the girl’s statement.