Career-oriented courses the top choice in Kochi colleges

KOCHI: Career-oriented and professional programmes have emerged as the top choice among students in Kochi this academic year, with courses such as English, economics, psychology, sociology, computer science, BCom, BBA, MBA, and MSW recording high demand across leading colleges. At the same time, several conventional science programmes, including BSc physics, chemistry, mathematics, and botany have struggled to fill all their seats even after the main admission process.

Colleges say the trend reflects a growing preference among students for courses that promise better employability, industry exposure and global opportunities.

According to officials at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, aided programmes such as BCom, BBA, and BCA remain among the most sought-after, with admission cut-offs touching 99% to 100%. Economics and sociology also witnessed strong demand, with cut-offs hovering around 95-96%. While autonomous colleges continued to attract applicants with high cut-offs across disciplines, several aided colleges had to lower admission cut-offs for programmes such as Malayalam, mathematics and certain science subjects to fill seats.

A few vacancies continue to remain in BA Malayalam and BSc botany under the general category, while seats are still available under the SC/ST category in subjects including Botany, Physics, Malayalam, and Mathematics.

Colleges also point to a growing inclination for specialised and vocational programmes. However, they note that the availability of such “new-age” courses remains limited in Kerala. Programmes in areas such as commercial aquaculture, sports nutrition, fitness management, logistics, tourism, animation and graphic design are currently offered only by a handful of institutions.

Reflecting the increasing emphasis on global education, St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, has introduced Kerala’s first dual-degree master’s programme in journalism and mass communication in collaboration with MG University and Leeds Beckett University.