Marar quits Twenty20; his taunts were hurting partymen, says Sabu

KOCHI: Director and activist Akhil Marar, who contested the recent assembly election from Thrikkakara as the NDA candidate, quit the Twenty20 party on Tuesday, alleging that the organisation was being run to serve the personal interests of its president Sabu Jacob.

Akhil said he had planned to contest the Kottarakara assembly seat as an independent candidate and was approached by a national NDA leader to contest as the alliance candidate.

He joined the Twenty20 after Sabu assured him that he would be fielded from Kottarakara. However, the seat was later given to R Resmi, who switched from the Congress to the BJP ahead of the election.

“On February 5, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala asked me which seat I would prefer to contest from. I replied that I will prefer Nemom or Dharmadam as it will provide a space to discuss politics. It was my statements against Jamaat-e-Islami that encouraged NDA leaders to approach me to join the front.

I had sent message to V D Satheesan requesting to expose the communal politics of Jamaat-e-Islami the same way they resist NSS, SNDP Yogam and RSS. He did not respond and there was no further offer from the Congress,” said Akhil.