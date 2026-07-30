Flu on the rise in Ernakulam district; July sees 989 cases

KOCHI: The district is feverish, if the data with the directorate of health services is anything to go by. Influenza cases in Ernakulam increased to 989 in July, compared to 252 in June.

The cases included not only influenza A but also H1N1. The district also saw three H1N1-related and three influenza A-related deaths. Besides, the district registered 23,108 (both outpatient and inpatient) fever cases in July.

“H1N1 cases have increased this year. Influenza A cases are also on the rise in Ernakulam,” said Dr Shahir Shah, the district medical officer (DMO).

According to him, the increase in influenza cases is due to the district’s higher population density. “In the past one month, the district has also seen an increase in the number of deaths related to influenza. Deaths have also been reported in leptospirosis cases,” Dr Shahir Shah told TNIE.

The DMO pointed out that the infection is not specific to a particular area in the district.

“It is more widespread here because, unlike other districts, Ernakulam has a moving population. So, the infection spreads fast,” he added.

Also, there has been a rise in dengue cases compared to June. While the confirmed cases in June stood at 319, the number has risen to 496 in July.

The mosquito menace is also worrying, said an ASHA worker. According to her, though multiple awareness drives have been conducted by the health department, people continue to ignore the directives.

“The health department has been observing dry days and door-to-door campaigns have been launched to raise awareness. Now, we have even started source destruction activities. It is being carried out on Fridays in schools, every Saturday in offices, and every Sunday in households,” she said.