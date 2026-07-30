When an Insta snap helped crack a sportsbike theft in Kochi

KOCHI: A grainy CCTV clip. Two shadowy figures. No clear faces. No registration number.

When a sportsbike was stolen from the parking area of a lodge near Ernakulam Town railway station, officers at Ernakulam North police station set out to reconstruct a crime that had left almost no obvious trail.

At first glance, there was little to work with. The camera angle was poor, and the visuals were hazy. Yet, experienced investigators knew that even the weakest clue could become the strongest lead.

Soon, the probe team began collecting footage from nearby establishments to reconstruct the suspects’ movements. “As we pieced together the timeline, one clip caught our attention,” says an officer. “Two young men were seen moving suspiciously in the area around the time of the theft.”

Still, there was no way to establish their identities.

The screenshots of the suspects were circulated in an All Kerala Sub-Inspectors’ WhatsApp group. The breakthrough came sooner than expected.

Some officers from Valancherry recognised the duo almost immediately. “Both were habitual offenders from the Kuttipuram-Valancherry region, already wanted in connection with a motorcycle theft case registered there. They were on the run,” says the officer.

While Ernakulam police were verifying this lead, another development unfolded elsewhere. The same model had been stolen from Koothattukulam.

Acting on that case, Kottayam shadow police officers arrested the suspects at Chingavanam and brought them to Koothattukulam for interrogation.