DPR process for revised bypass project in motion, says Gadkari

KOCHI: The process of preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the realigned Kochi bypass project has been taken up, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
The revised project is set to commence near Cochin airport and connect to the Aroor-Thuravoor corridor on NH 66. It was initially proposed to start from NH 544 at Angamaly and terminate at Nettoor on NH 66.
In his reply to a query posed by MP Hibi Eden, the Union minister said the Alignment Appraisal Committee (AAC) advised the modifications after studying the initial alignment.
“As per the new alignment, the bypass starts near Kochi Airport and connects to Aroor-Thuravoor elevated corridor on NH 66. The process of preparing a DPR after the alignment finalisation has been taken up, upon completion of which appraisal and approval shall be initiated depending on traffic density, techno-economic feasibility and synergy with the PM Gati Shakti scheme,” he said..
The revised 49.5km-long alignment, which avoids major urban hubs including Kundanoor, was considered and approved by the AAC in June.
The bypass project connecting Angamaly and Kundannoor (Kochi New Bypass) was first formally initiated when the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) invited proposals for its DPR in January 2017. Work faced delays and friction over alignment and alternative proposals, including the Seaport-Airport Road extension.
Late last year, the 44.7-km project hit another roadblock after the land-acquisition notification expired. The 3A notification lapsed as the 3D notification was not issued by August 29, 2025, which was set as the deadline.