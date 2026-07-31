DPR process for revised bypass project in motion, says Gadkari

KOCHI: The process of preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the realigned Kochi bypass project has been taken up, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The revised project is set to commence near Cochin airport and connect to the Aroor-Thuravoor corridor on NH 66. It was initially proposed to start from NH 544 at Angamaly and terminate at Nettoor on NH 66.

In his reply to a query posed by MP Hibi Eden, the Union minister said the Alignment Appraisal Committee (AAC) advised the modifications after studying the initial alignment.

“As per the new alignment, the bypass starts near Kochi Airport and connects to Aroor-Thuravoor elevated corridor on NH 66. The process of preparing a DPR after the alignment finalisation has been taken up, upon completion of which appraisal and approval shall be initiated depending on traffic density, techno-economic feasibility and synergy with the PM Gati Shakti scheme,” he said..