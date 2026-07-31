MVD seizes, fines modified SUV for illegal alterations in Kochi

KOCHI: A heavily modified SUV with glaring lights, multi-tone air horns and a high-decibel music system was seized by the Ernakulam RTO enforcement wing for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, imposing a fine of Rs 32,750 on the owner.

The vehicle was taken into custody during a surprise inspection at Pallikkara in Kakkanad by motor vehicle inspector Vinod Kumar N and assistant motor vehicle inspectors Mohammed Niyas and Kashyap after it was found posing a safety hazard and inconveniencing other road users.

According to the Enforcement wing, the SUV had been extensively modified in violation of the manufacturer’s prescribed safety standards. It was fitted with oversized aftermarket tyres protruding beyond the vehicle’s body, altering its original dimensions.