MVD seizes, fines modified SUV for illegal alterations in Kochi

KOCHI: A heavily modified SUV with glaring lights, multi-tone air horns and a high-decibel music system was seized by the Ernakulam RTO enforcement wing for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, imposing a fine of Rs 32,750 on the owner.
The vehicle was taken into custody during a surprise inspection at Pallikkara in Kakkanad by motor vehicle inspector Vinod Kumar N and assistant motor vehicle inspectors Mohammed Niyas and Kashyap after it was found posing a safety hazard and inconveniencing other road users.
According to the Enforcement wing, the SUV had been extensively modified in violation of the manufacturer’s prescribed safety standards. It was fitted with oversized aftermarket tyres protruding beyond the vehicle’s body, altering its original dimensions.
Officials also found several unauthorised lighting modifications, including coloured auxiliary lights, high-powered flashing lights and extensive lighting systems installed on the roof, sides and interior of the vehicle. These lights were capable of dazzling oncoming motorists and endangering road safety.
Authorities have directed the owner to remove all unauthorised accessories, including the additional lights, air horns and music system, and restore the vehicle to its original factory specifications before producing it for inspection.