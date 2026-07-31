Sabari Rail project hits another bump with minister ‘setting aside file’

KOCHI: With reports emerging that the revenue minister has set aside the Angamaly-Sabari rail project land acquisition offices file, the project finds itself in trouble again.

At a time when those affected by the project thought their concerns over land acquisition would be addressed after the former LDF government had issued a land-acquisition notification, the latest development has renewed their apprehensions.

Jijo Panichanani, secretary of the Sabari Rail Action Council Federation, told TNIE that Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar set aside the file on Sabari Railway land acquisition offices saying there was a need for clarity in the new government’s policy on the project.

The Union railway ministry had revived the project in January.

“In March, the former LDF government had issued a land acquisition notification for the project. But after the model code of conduct came into force following the assembly election notification, the file on the land acquisition offices got withheld. The state share of Rs 1,900 crore for the project was allocated from KIIFB. The previous government had said that land-acquisition procedures for the construction of the Angamaly-Sabari Railway had begun,” Jijo said.

The project was revived following petitions submitted by Kerala MPs.