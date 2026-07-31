Two more repeat offenders held under Operation Steel Bird

KOCHI: Two more history-sheeters have been arrested as part of Operation Steel Bird, Ernakulam Rural police’s special drive against habitual offenders and organised criminal activities.

The accused are Ragesh, 42, and Jugal, 21. They were arrested by the Angamaly police in a coordinated operation.

Police said Ragesh is an accused in around 60 criminal cases. He was released from a prison in Karnataka only at the end of June after being jailed in connection with a highway robbery case. Jugal is an accused in 11 cases and had earlier been externed from the district under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).