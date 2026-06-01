Cochin Port unions oppose outsourcing, warn of intensified strike.

KOCHI: The Cochin Port Joint Trade Unions Forum has demanded that the Cochin Port Authority withdraw plans to outsource core port operations and warned that it would intensify its ongoing agitation into direct industrial action if the move is not abandoned.

In a release issued here on Monday, the Forum said its protest, which began on March 16, would be escalated without further notice in response to what it termed unilateral attempts by the port management to privatise essential marine and cargo-handling services.

The unions alleged that the Port Authority had initiated steps to outsource the operation of mooring boats through “wet hiring” and hand over the operation of the dredger Nehru Shatabdi to private agencies. Port workers have traditionally carried out these functions, and any attempt to transfer them to private operators would be strongly resisted, the Forum said.

According to the unions, the outsourcing move comes at a time when the port is facing an acute manpower shortage. The regular workforce has fallen to 475 employees, excluding officers, due to the non-filling of vacancies arising from retirements. The Forum alleged that while officer-level posts continue to be filled, vacancies among workers remain unaddressed, increasing workload and stress on existing employees.