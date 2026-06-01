Kochi man hit with red-hot ladle, forced to walk ‘like a dog’; two remanded, main accused absconding

KOCHI: A 34-year-old man from Ponekkara was allegedly tortured by a group of men after he evicted one of their associates from his rented house. The victim was allegedly hit with a red-hot ladle on different parts of his body and forced to walk “like a dog” with a belt tied around his chest during the attack that took place around 4 pm on May 29.

Second and third accused Sejin (35) and Amalsha (35) were remanded on Monday, while the first accused, Joseph Joju (35), is absconding.

Based on the victim’s complaint, Elamakkara police registered a case against the three accused, all natives of Ponekkara.

Police suspect the attack was carried out in retaliation after the victim forced out a tenant allegedly involved in bike theft and other criminal activities.