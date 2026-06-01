Kumbalangi man arrested for murder of TN cobbler

KOCHI: A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of a cobbler who was found dead with multiple stab injuries inside a vegetable stall at Illickal Market in Kumbalangi on Saturday morning.

The accused is Akhil Antony, 34, a resident of Kumbalangi. The victim, a native of Tamil Nadu, was known locally as “Mahin” and “Annan”. Police said he hailed from Palani and had been earning a livelihood as a cobbler near the market for the past five years.

Police said the accused had a history of substance abuse and the attack allegedly followed an argument between the duo.

The victim’s body was discovered around 7am by a vegetable vendor from Palluruthy who had arrived to open his shop. Finding the man lying in a pool of blood, the vendor immediately alerted the police.

Police said the victim had suffered multiple stab and slash wounds on his shoulder, face, and neck. Investigations indicate that the murder took place during the early hours of Saturday.