Man stabbed to death after dispute over modified bike in Kochi; three held

KOCHI: A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death following an altercation with three persons at Karma Lane in Palluruthy on Saturday. The deceased is Shijoy, a native of Palluruthy. Police identified the accused as Jenson, Jobi and Hareesh, all natives of Palluruthy

Police said the altercation began over a modified bike owned by Jenson. The FIR registered at Palluruthy police station on Sunday stated that the trio attacked Shijoy with a sharp weapon between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on Saturday. However, police suspect that Jenson inflicted the fatal stab injury.

Jenson was taken into custody on Saturday night, and his arrest was formally recorded on Sunday. Officials said the arrests of the other two would likely be recorded on Monday.

Senior officers said the probe team is examining CCTV visuals and recording statements of eyewitnesses to verify the sequence of events and determine the exact role of Jobi and Hareesh in the murder.

The accused are reportedly painting workers and close friends. Police are also probing whether the accused were under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident and whether there was any other motive behind the attack.