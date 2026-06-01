No fund or maintenance, Pachalam gas crematorium defunct for seven years

KOCHI: The gas-run facility at the Santhi Kavadam public crematorium in Pachalam has remained defunct for nearly seven years, forcing people who arrive to avail services there to depend entirely on conventional methods.

Local councillor Albert Ambalathingal said the gas-based cremation unit, set up as an alternative to conventional pyres, stopped functioning years ago owing to maintenance and funding-related issues.

“The machine hasn’t been working for around five to seven years. There were issues related to funds and maintenance,” Albert said.

Though complaints regarding the facility had surfaced over the years, repairs were delayed. “This was in part because not many people were opting for gas cremation. That too affected its functioning,” he added.

According to Albert, a fresh maintenance contract was awarded around two months ago in a bid to address the long-pending issue.

However, the gas facility has not resumed operations yet. The nearly 10 cremation cases that arrive here a week still make do with firewood-based services.

The non-functioning of the gas unit came into focus recently when a shortage of firewood briefly raised concerns over cremation arrangements in the locality. Albert said the authorities had managed the situation then without major disruption.

“That said, having that extra facility, which is not dependent on firewood, is indeed advantageous,” the councillor said, adding that several similar gas cremation facilities have fallen into disuse after a period owing to maintenance concerns and low public preference.

At present, there is no clear timeline as to when the gas facility at the Santhi Kavadam crematorium will be restored.