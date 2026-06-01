Twice-rebuilt Chembumukku school road remains unfinished as monsoon, reopening nears

KOCHI: A narrow lane near St Michael’s Church in Chembumukku, which once served as a crucial shortcut for students heading to Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School, has been rebuilt twice in three years after repeatedly collapsing into an adjoining canal. Yet, with the monsoon arriving and schools set to reopen, concerns linger over whether the stretch will be fully ready in time.

The lane, which connects the church area to the school, first gave way in 2022 when a portion sank into the nearby Edappally Canal, rendering it unusable.

Former councillor K X Simon, said the municipality floated a tender and assigned a contractor to reconstruct the road. Though the work was completed by February 2024, relief proved short-lived. “Within a few months, cracks began appearing on the road, and during the monsoon, the stretch was destroyed again. This time, completely,” Simon said.

Shobha Philip, a local resident, recalled the incident. “It happened early in the morning, thus evading a major incident. But the road’s collapse was hugely inconvenient to nearly a dozen families on this stretch,” she said.

Former councillor Shaji Varghese, who represented the ward where the road is located, said the collapse worsened after the cleaning of Edappally Canal. “The work loosened the soil around the stretch, eventually leading to its collapse,” Shaji said. “The contractor redid the work under the old budget. Additional funding was later sanctioned only for piling, which became necessary to strengthen the road.”