Fuel price surge pushes Kerala taxi, auto drivers to demand fare revision

KOCHI: With petrol prices in Kerala crossing Rs 113 per litre after four hikes since May 15, taxi and autorickshaw drivers across the state are facing mounting financial pressure and are demanding an immediate government-led revision of fares. While several autorickshaw unions have unofficially increased fares by up to Rs 10 in some areas, drivers say only a formal fare revision can provide lasting relief.

The sharp rise in fuel prices has hit both private motorists and commercial vehicle operators, whose earnings have remained largely stagnant despite rising operational costs. In Ernakulam, petrol prices have risen by more than Rs 7 during May, climbing from around Rs 105.5 per litre at the beginning of the month.

Online cab drivers, who form a significant segment of Kochi’s transport ecosystem, said the fuel hike has worsened an already difficult situation marked by low earnings and the absence of a fair pricing mechanism.

“Though there’s a fixed minimum rate prescribed by the state government, online taxi platforms don’t follow it. Rates depend on surge pricing algorithms and even during peak hours our earnings remain low because of intense competition among companies.

Added to that is the increase in fuel prices. Sometimes, whatever we earn goes entirely towards fuel expenses, leaving nothing to support our families,” said Jijo M G, secretary of the Kerala Online Taxi Drivers Association, Ernakulam district. He pointed out that many drivers in Kochi had switched to CNG in recent years to cut costs, but even they are now struggling.

“Many people are quitting driving jobs as the industry fails to offer any form of livelihood security,” he said. Driver organisations said the government must revise minimum fares in line with rising costs.