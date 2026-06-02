Organ trade racket: Najeeb’s phone records, transactions under scanner

KOCHI: Investigators probing the illegal organ trade racket operated using forged documents have uncovered crucial details from the phone records and financial transactions of prime accused Mohammed Najeeb, with preliminary findings suggesting that the network facilitated nearly 40 illegal organ transplants over the past five years.

An examination of Najeeb’s phone records revealed that he had been in frequent contact with hospitals where transplant surgeries were conducted.

During custodial interrogation, however, Najeeb claimed that the calls were only related to booking appointments for patients and contacting laboratories to obtain medical test results. Police sources said investigators are not convinced by the explanation and are examining whether intermediaries linked to the racket had connections within hospitals.

The probe team is also conducting a detailed scrutiny of Najeeb’s bank accounts. Officials confirmed that his primary account was operated from Kakkanad and that transactions worth crores of rupees had passed through it. Based on fresh findings from the analysis of financial records and call data, police are likely to seek the custody of Najeeb and his wife Rashida again for further questioning.

Investigators suspect that financially vulnerable persons were recruited as organ donors using forged documents and fake familial claims. Statements of most of the donors and recipients linked to Najeeb have already been recorded.