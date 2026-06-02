Ponekkara man allegedly tortured with red-hot ladle after evicting tenant linked to crime

KOCHI: A 34-year-old man from Ponekkara was allegedly tortured by a group of men after he evicted one of their associates from his rented house. The victim was allegedly hit with a red-hot ladle on different parts of his body and forced to walk “like a dog” with a belt tied around his chest during the attack that took place around 4 pm on May 29.

Second and third accused Sejin, 35 and Amalsha, 35, were remanded on Monday, while the first accused, Joseph Joju, 35, is absconding.

Based on the victim’s complaint, Elamakkara police registered a case against the three accused, all residents of Ponekkara. Police suspect the attack was carried out in retaliation after the victim forced out a tenant allegedly involved in bike theft and other criminal activities.

According to the complaint, Joseph Joju took the victim to Sejin’s house on a scooter. He was allegedly locked inside a room where the accused heated a ladle until it turned red hot and used it to assault him.

Police said the accused also tied a belt around the victim’s chest and forced him to walk “like a dog”. The torture allegedly continued for nearly two hours before he escaped. The victim later sought treatment at a private hospital in Kochi.