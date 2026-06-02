Three arrested in Kaloor assault case; main accused still absconding

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Town North police on Tuesday arrested three persons in connection with the assault of a young woman who allegedly came under attack after objecting to harassment along Chakkalappadam Road in Kaloor during the early hours of Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Alvin, a native of Edappal in Malappuram, and Sabith and Arun, both natives of Mannarkkad in Palakkad. Police said the prime accused, identified as Akbar, a native of Palakkad, is absconding. He is alleged to have physically assaulted the young woman during the incident.

According to police sources, the three arrested accused are employees at a hotel run by Akbar.

The incident occurred around 4.30 am when the woman and her friend, both students preparing for government service recruitment examinations, had reached a tea shop in the area. A 10-member group, comprising eight men and two women, allegedly approached them and passed sexually coloured remarks and gestures.