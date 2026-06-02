Three arrested in Kaloor assault case; main accused still absconding

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Town North police on Tuesday arrested three persons in connection with the assault of a young woman who allegedly came under attack after objecting to harassment along Chakkalappadam Road in Kaloor during the early hours of Tuesday.
The arrested accused have been identified as Alvin, a native of Edappal in Malappuram, and Sabith and Arun, both natives of Mannarkkad in Palakkad. Police said the prime accused, identified as Akbar, a native of Palakkad, is absconding. He is alleged to have physically assaulted the young woman during the incident.
According to police sources, the three arrested accused are employees at a hotel run by Akbar.
The incident occurred around 4.30 am when the woman and her friend, both students preparing for government service recruitment examinations, had reached a tea shop in the area. A 10-member group, comprising eight men and two women, allegedly approached them and passed sexually coloured remarks and gestures.
Police said the argument initially began with the women who were part of the accused group, after which Akbar allegedly assaulted the victim. When the woman attempted to record the incident on her mobile phone, the accused allegedly attacked her and smashed the phone after throwing it to the ground.
A friend of the victims, Abhinav, said the group also questioned why the women were out on the road during the early morning hours before attacking them and damaging the phone.
The injured woman was admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital for treatment.
“Prime accused Akbar has suspicious business dealings and a criminal background. Police are currently searching for him. The victims were young women preparing for recruitment examinations who had reached the tea shop around 4.30 am to have tea. The argument initially started with the women who were part of the accused group, following which Akbar allegedly assaulted them. The others were also accused for allegedly remaining at the scene without intervening. If there was any failure on the part of the police, we will also examine it,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahansha KS.
Police have registered a non-bailable case in connection with the incident. Charges related to offences against women and assault have been invoked, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined as part of the investigation.