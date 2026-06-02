Kochi

Woman assaulted after objecting to harassment in Kochi

The woman, accompanied by her friend, was returning to their room in Kochi after a part-time job around 4 am, when they were allegedly subjected to eve-teasing by a group, which also included two women.
Moral policing
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Express News Service
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KOCHI: A young woman was allegedly assaulted and her mobile phone damaged after she objected to harassment by a member of a nine-member group on Chakkalappadam Road in Kaloor during the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4 am when the woman and her friend were returning to their room after finishing a part-time job. A group of nine persons, including two women, allegedly approached them and passed sexually coloured remarks and gestures.

When the woman questioned their behaviour and tried to record the incident on her phone, one of the accused allegedly assaulted her and smashed the phone after throwing it to the ground.

A friend of the victims, Abhinav, said the group also questioned why the women were walking on the road during the early hours before attacking them and damaging the phone.

The injured woman sustained injuries in the attack and was admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital for treatment.

The Ernakulam Town North police have registered a non-bailable case in connection with the incident. Police said offences related to assault and crimes against women have been invoked. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify the accused.

moral policing
physical assault