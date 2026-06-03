Kochi-Salem pipeline land acquisition: outfit cries foul

KOCHI: The Kochi-Salem LPG Pipeline Action Council has raised serious allegations of fraud against the revenue department and a private entity, Kochi Salem Pipeline Private Limited (KSPPL).

In a petition submitted to the chief minister, action council convener Saji Kuttiyiruppil claimed that the government intentionally suppressed a 2015 central amendment to the Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines Act, 1962.

The move allegedly allowed the government and KSPPL to bypass mandatory compensation rates set by the 2013 LARR Act (Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act).

“This resulted in thousands of farmers losing their rightful financial dues during the land acquisition process,” Saji said, addressing a press conference.