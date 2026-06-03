Kochi-Salem pipeline land acquisition: outfit cries foul

KOCHI: The Kochi-Salem LPG Pipeline Action Council has raised serious allegations of fraud against the revenue department and a private entity, Kochi Salem Pipeline Private Limited (KSPPL).
In a petition submitted to the chief minister, action council convener Saji Kuttiyiruppil claimed that the government intentionally suppressed a 2015 central amendment to the Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines Act, 1962.
The move allegedly allowed the government and KSPPL to bypass mandatory compensation rates set by the 2013 LARR Act (Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act).
“This resulted in thousands of farmers losing their rightful financial dues during the land acquisition process,” Saji said, addressing a press conference.
The action council asserted that while the central law mandates to pay 10% of the market value, the revenue department fixed the compensation at 10% of 10 times the fair value.
“This move is a unilateral decision made without consulting landowners or district collectors,” Saji said.
The action council further asserted that compensation was limited to the land acquired for the pipeline, while the long-term impact on the property was ignored.
The action council is now demanding immediate intervention from Chief Minister V D Satheesan to revoke the 2019 revenue department order and initiate a fresh assessment of land value by district collectors.
“We are calling for a transparent process where compensation is recalculated based on current market rates and the actual loss of land utility,” Saji added.