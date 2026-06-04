13 new underpasses to ease traffic on Angamaly-Walayar stretch of NH544

THRISSUR : The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated steps to construct 13 new underpasses at accident-prone locations along the Angamaly-Walayar stretch of NH 544. The project includes four underpasses in Thrissur district and nine in Palakkad district. The construction contract has been awarded to Haryana-based Dhahiwali Build Tech Limited.

According to the NHAI, the new underpasses will make it possible to completely eliminate traffic signal systems at major junctions along the highway. This is expected to reduce vehicle waiting times, improve travel speed, and significantly lower the risk of accidents.

In Thrissur district, the new underpasses will be constructed at Nadathara, Marathakkara, Puthukkad and Potta Ashramam.

In Palakkad district, underpasses will be built at Aalamaram (Vice Park Junction), Malabar Hotel Junction, Kanjikode, Kuruttikkad, Puthussery, Chandranagar, Kannannur, Chithalippalam and Irattakkulam.

The projects are focused on areas where traffic congestion and accidents are frequently reported. The objective is to ensure safer travel for vehicles moving along the highway as well as those crossing it from local roads.

Officials said that the required land acquisition has been completed at Kunjanampara in Marathakkara and at Nadathara Junction.

As part of the preparatory work, parallel roads are being strengthened and widened. Arrangements are also being made to divert traffic through these roads during construction to minimize disruptions.

Meanwhile, the construction of underpasses is already in progress at 11 locations along NH 544. In addition, the construction of a flyover at Koratty is also progressing. The projects are being executed by PSD Construction Company, based in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu.