36 held in anti-drug crackdown in Kochi

KOCHI: Kochi city police on Wednesday arrested 36 persons under the NDPS Act in a large-scale anti-drug operation as part of Operation Toofan.

The police carried out 90 raids across Kochi targeting drug peddlers and users in a crackdown to prevent the spread of narcotics among youngsters and students. Seven extra cases were registered under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, police said.

In a major seizure during the operation, the Kochi city DANSAF team arrested three persons from a flat in Thrikkakara and seized 437.28 g of MDMA. Police also found an Audi car allegedly used by the accused and Rs 1 lakh suspected to be proceeds from drug trafficking.

Some of the arrested were Arjun, 30, a native of Palakkad, Ratheesh, 33, from Kasaragod, and Asif, 36, of Kalamassery.

The operation was carried out on the directives of Kochi City Police Commissioner Kalaraj Mahesh Kumar and supervised by DCPs Ashwathi Jiji and Shahansha K S. DANSAF teams led by Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner T D Sunilkumar participated.