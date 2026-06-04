ED chief Rahul Navin arrives in Kochi ahead of high-level ED meeting

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Rahul Navin arrived in Kochi on Thursday ahead of a high-level meeting of senior ED officials scheduled to be held in the city on Friday.

The visit comes in the backdrop of the recent attack on ED officials by CPM activists after the agency carried out raids in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic case. Senior ED officials who took part in the searches had reportedly faced protests and attacks while returning from the raid locations.

The development also assumes significance as a division bench of the Kerala High Court is expected to pronounce its verdict on Friday on the appeal filed by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL) in the case. ED sources indicated that the agency expects the court order to be favourable.

Following the verdict, the ED is likely to discuss and decide on further steps in the Exalogic investigation under the leadership of Rahul Navin, sources added.

The meeting is also expected to review all major cases being investigated by the ED in Kerala, including the Sabarimala case. In recent days, the agency has intensified its probe into the CMRL-Exalogic financial dealings.