Football ‘historian’ Romy Chettan kicks off his quirky World Cup ritual

KOCHI: As another FIFA World Cup approaches, the familiar signs of football fever are returning to Kerala. Streets lined with flags, towering flex boards, animated debates over team selections, and friendly rivalries between fans.

In the narrow lanes of Nazareth in Fort Kochi, preparations for the beautiful game carry a quirky tradition. For several decades, no World Cup season here has been complete without a customary huddle around Reynold aka Romy Chettan — the locality’s beloved ‘football historian’.

Generations of football buffs have grown up around this 73-year-old chronicler of the game, who has spent decades documenting matches, preserving memories, and sharing his passion for football with anyone willing to listen.

Besides the aging thatched roof above his streetside petty shop, little else has changed. Fifty years on, local residents say, the shop remains the bachelor’s home. And football remains his life.

As a child, radio broadcasts and newspapers were his only sources of football news. They still remain dear to him.

“We had to wait a day to hear the results on the radio, and another day for the newspaper to carry the match details,” recalls Romy Chettan. “Excitement would peak during Argentina matches. People would be anxious to know the result.”

Then, in 1990, television arrived. Watching his first football match on screen marked a turning point. “Romy Chettan used to note down every little detail in his books. Whether it was a journey or an incident, he documented everything,” says his nephew, Roy.