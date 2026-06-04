H1N1 death reported in Kochi

KOCHI: Raising concerns, Kochi reported an H1N1 death on Wednesday. The patient, a 65-year-old woman resident of Palarivattom, sought treatment for fever on Tuesday and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

“Following fever and other symptoms, a test was carried out, and she tested positive for H1N1 on Tuesday,” said a district health department official, stressing there was no cause for panic.

“We haven’t noticed any increase in the number of cases reported. Since the monsoon season has also started, it is important to be cautious,” he added.

H1N1 flu, also called swine flu, is a type of influenza A virus and is often presented with symptoms including fever, body pain, cough, fatigue, sore throat, and a runny nose.