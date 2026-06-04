Shadow of fear: Recent assaults reignite women safety concerns in Kochi

KOCHI: “Now I need to act.”

This was the thought that crossed Meera Nazer’s mind before she approached the security personnel at Vadakkekotta Metro Station on realising that a man was stalking her. The Kochi-based corporate lawyer had initially ignored the man’s presence. But when she got off the train and began walking towards the station exit, she noticed him still following her.

To confirm her suspicion, Meera decided to toy with him. She moved towards the stairs, switched to the lift, and then changed direction again. Every time, the man continued to follow her. The feeling of unease soon gave way to vigilance.

The situation escalated when the man approached her and asked if she would accompany him. Meera immediately approached the security personnel, who, according to her, first sought to know if the man had inappropriately touched her.

There is growing concern about safety in Kochi’s public places.The assault of two women who had objected to harassment by a group of men near Chakkalapadam Road in Kaloor in the early hours of Tuesday has placed the issue back in the limelight.

According to police, the victims were approached by men who allegedly made sexually coloured remarks and gestures.

When one of them objected and attempted to record the incident, they allegedly assaulted her and smashed her phone. This came on the heels of another shocking incident in May, when a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at knife-point near Ernakulam Junction railway station after a three-member gang attacked her male friend. Police arrested two persons and later tracked down the third accused.The case reignited concerns over women’s safety in and around transport hubs and poorly monitored public spaces.

These incidents, coupled with everyday experiences of stalking and harassment reported by women, have intensified public scrutiny over safety measures in Kochi.